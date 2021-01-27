Brood X Cicadas expected to emerge in Ohio this spring, first time since 2004

*Watch our previous report on cicadas returning after 17 years*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s been 17 years since we last heard the buzzing of Brood X Cicadas here in Ohio, but that could all change this spring according to experts.
Cicada Mania reports that the noisy insects are expected to appear in 15 states come mid-May and ending in late June. This brood is different than the green ones seen annually.
“These cicadas will begin to emerge approximately when the soil 8″ beneath the ground reaches 64 degrees Fahrenheit. A nice, warm rain will often trigger an emergence. Back in 2004, people began reporting emergences around May, 13th,” the website states.
Experts said the cicadas will likely be most noticeable in the following Ohio counties: Defiance, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Logan, and Montgomery.