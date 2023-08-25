***The video above is from a previous report.***

(WJW) – LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.‘s cardiac arrest was likely caused by a heart defect, according to reports on Friday.

Last month, LeBron James’ son suffered a medical emergency during basketball practice and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Bronny was reportedly in stable condition and sent home a couple days later.

He has been recovering ever since, making appearances out in public and, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, recently joined his dad at the Drake concert in Los Angeles.

However, the 18-year-old hasn’t returned to basketball quite yet.

On Friday, ESPN insider Jeff Borzello shared a statement from a James Family spokesperson on Twitter, saying his cardiac arrest was caused by an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.”

The statement goes on to say that the defect can and will be treated.

“We are very confident in Bronny’s fully recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the statement said, in part.

LeBron previously took to Twitter to thank fans for their love and support.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang” the tweet said.