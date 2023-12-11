LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Months after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during a summer workout, Bronny James made his college debut with the University of Southern California Trojans.

It was a proud and emotional moment for his parents, LeBron and Savannah James.

They sat courtside as their oldest child made a three-pointer, a free throw, three rebounds and two assists as he came off the bench in his first-ever college game.

LeBron James watches his son, Southern California guard Bronny James, play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Southern California guard Bronny James warms up prior to an NCAA college basketball game against the Long Beach State Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CORRECTS TO SECOND HALF NOT FIRST HALF – Southern California guard Bronny James, left, passes the ball as his father LeBron James, right, watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Southern California guard Bronny James (6) shoots as Long Beach State forward Lassina Traore (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Southern California guard Bronny James, right, dribbles as Long Beach State forward Amari Stroud follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Southern California guard Bronny James, left, tries to get by Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Southern California guard Bronny James, right, shoots as Long Beach State forward Lassina Traore defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Southern California guard Bronny James, left, waits for a rebound as his father, LeBron James, third from right, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Southern California guard Bronny James, left, tries to get by Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Lebron posted a tribute on Instagram, writing,

“Can’t even tell y’all how emotional today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply incredible!! Damn the wins and losses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s life!!!”

After the game, the younger James expressed how thankful he is, saying during a news conference,

“I just want to say I’m thankful for everything. (The) Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with, my parents, siblings for supporting me through this, this hard time in my life.”

Bronny spent two days in the hospital in July after collapsing during practice at USC.

He was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect which doctors say is treatable. He was fully cleared to play late last month.