*The above video shows Browns fans celebrating another last-second win recently*

DENVER (AP) After starting the season with a dismal (1-4) record, the Denver Broncos got their groove back. The Broncos put their four-game winning streak on the line in Denver Sunday against a Cleveland Browns team that is (7-3) for just the second time since 1999.

Russell Wilson is having a resurgent season for the Broncos but Denver’s defense will be without safety Kareem Jackson for the next month after his first tackle back from suspension resulted in a second suspension, this one for four games.

The Browns defense continues to be the game-changer and is ranked #1 in the league in several defensive categories including their stingy pass defense.

BRONCOS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Courtland Sutton. He has a career-high eight touchdown grabs, including three remarkable ones during the Broncos’ winning streak.

BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH:

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He overcame some shaky moments in his second career start last week by completing four passes on Cleveland’s final drive to set up a winning field goal.

KEY MATCHUP:

Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. Denver’s depleted secondary that will be missing hard-hitting safety Kareem Jackson, who’s serving his second suspension for illegal hits.

Sunday’s kickoff for (7-3) Cleveland at (5-5) Denver is at 4:05 p.m. on FOX 8.