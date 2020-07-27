Broadway Avenue in Maple Heights closed for water main break

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Broadway Avenue is closed at Lee Road in Maple Heights for a water main break.

It will remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon, the city said on Monday.

Local access to the street is permitted. No other vehicles may pass because of poor road conditions.

