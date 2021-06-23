Broadview Heights woman died of gunshot to head

(Watch our coverage from Tuesday in the video player above)

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A woman found dead in her Broadview Heights home suffered a gunshot wound to her head, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Police were called to the house on Royalwood Road just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a welfare check. According to the police report, an officer located Jolene Decker-Keres, 38, dead in a bedroom.

She had not been seen in several weeks, the police report said.

This is the first homicide in the city in more than a decade.