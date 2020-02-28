Broadview Heights police welcome new K9, asking citizens to help name him

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Broadview Heights police force is growing by one more K9 officer.

Police say they new K9 is coming to the department from Excel K9 in Hiram.

He will be trained in narcotics detection, tracking, and building and area searches. He will begin training with his handler, Ptl. R. Giles, in May and is expected to be ready for duty in July.

Broadview Heights police say he will be ready to meet people at the city’s annual Home Days event.

Meanwhile, the department is asking the community to provide name suggestions for the K9. You can leave name suggestions on their Facebook post, here.

Once a name has been decided on, Broadview Heights police will announce the winner on another Facebook post along with any new details or pictures.

Police remind citizens to please keep name suggestions appropriate. Inappropriate and disrespectful suggestions will be deleted.