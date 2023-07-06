(KTLA) – Britney Spears was reportedly struck by a member of NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team.

This all happened Wednesday night in Las Vegas at Catch, a restaurant inside the Aria Hotel, at around 11 p.m.

“Britney saw Victor and walked up to tap him on the back to ask for a photo,” a source told Us Weekly. “His security was being mobbed with fans and he turned around trying to push Britney off and hit her in the face, knocking off her glasses.”

Sources told the outlet that Spears was with her husband, Sam Asghari, along with a security team member when this happened.

TMZ first reported the story and identified the person who assaulted Spears as Damian Smith, the director of team security for the Spurs.

The entertainment site said that the “Toxic” singer composed herself and sat at her table. Later, Smith reportedly stopped by and apologized to her.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tell KTLA 5, “Officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.”