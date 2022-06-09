VENTURA COUNTY, California (WJW) – Britney Spears’ ex-husband was arrested at her home Thursday afternoon after investigators say he tried to crash her third wedding to fiancée Sam Asghardi.

According to reports from FOX News, Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, showed up at her home while livestreaming on Instagram and was told to leave by security.

He then went outside and into a tent where flowers were being set up at an altar, stating, “I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash her wedding,” FOX News reported.

Deputies with Ventura County Sheriff’s Department then arrest Alexander for a warrant out of another county. According to reports, he’s not in jail at this time.

TMZ was the first to report Thursday’s wedding between the Spears and 28-year-old personal trainer Asghardi. They met in 2016 on the set of “Slumber Party.”

Spears has been married twice before, once for just 55 hours to Alexander after the two tied the knot in Las Vegas, and to dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons.