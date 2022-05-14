**Related Video Above: Fans gathered to support Britney Spears before court hearing last summer.**

(WJW) — After announcing she was pregnant last month, musician Britney Spears says she had a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Spears stated in an emotional Instagram post Saturday.

Spears, who is 40, announced the news along with fiance, Sam Asghari, who is 28.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” the post said. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

In November, Spears was released from a conservatorship that controlled her life and money for nearly 14 years.