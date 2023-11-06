(WJW) – “A true piece of musical history.”

That is how the realtor for Britney Spears‘ childhood home in Kentwood, Louisiana describes the $1.2 million listing that includes “the original dance studio where Britney’s incredible journey began.”

Britney Spears during MTV’S 1999 Big Help Concert in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Britney Spears during 1999 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Britney Spears at the 1999 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

The home, located at 14550 Greenlaw Church Road, hit the market just shortly after the release of Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me.”

“What sets this home apart is its authentic connection to Britney herself,” reads the Keller Williams Realty Services listing. “Many of the furnishings are original to the home, preserving the essence of the iconic singer’s early years. The chance to own a piece of pop culture history makes this property all the more special.”

The 2,300-square-foot home sits on 1.87 acres and includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Photos of the home include a peek at what appears to be Britney’s childhood bedroom.

You can see the complete listing and photos of the home, here.