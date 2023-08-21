(WJW) – Britney Spears is addressing her split from her husband of 14 months.

The singer posted a video to Instagram of herself dancing with the statement.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked,” the singer wrote.

Sam Asghari filed for divorce last week. The divorce filing said the two had split in July.

“I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!” she said.

The pair married in June 2022, just months after her conservatorship ended.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long,” she wrote.

“My Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality, and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!!”

The singer’s memoir “The Woman in Me” is planned for release in November.