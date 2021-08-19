Britney Spears accused of hitting housekeeper

FILE – In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, file photo, Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears wants to be freed from her father. In a recent series of court maneuvers, Spears has sought greater say over her life and affairs, which for years have been under the control of a court conservatorship run mostly by her father, James Spears. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Britney Spears is accused of hitting her housekeeper during an incident at her home on Monday.

The incident stemmed from an alleged argument about one of the pop star’s dogs. According to TMZ, the employee reported Spears slapped her phone out of her hand.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was notified, TMZ said. The case will go to the district attorney’s office to determine if battery charges will be filed, Cpt. Eric Buschow told Page Six. The woman was not injured.

Spears is in the middle of another legal battle. The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer is trying to end her conservatorship, which has governed her personal and financial affairs since 2008. She was recently allowed to get her own attorney and last week, her father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down as conservator.