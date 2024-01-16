*Attached video: Rockin’ Northeast Ohio concerts to see in 2024

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Brite Winter Festival 2024 lineup has officially been announced, with Wanyama as this year’s headliner!

The music and art festival returns for its 15th year to the Flats West Bank on February 24 with three outdoor stages and two indoor areas with local DJs, according to a press release from Brite Winter.

“This year, we worked to bring the festival back to its roots with musical acts from Cleveland and those with ties to northeast Ohio,” Brite Winter Executive Director Emily Hornack. “We chose Wanyama to end the night because we know they’ll energize the crowd and get everyone moving with their blend of funk, reggae and hip-hop. This year, we’ll welcome lots and lots of new faces to Brite’s stages.”

Brite Winter musical acts include:

Anya Van Rose

Kid Tigrrr

Big Hoke

Kultures

Black Island Condors

Lauren Lanzaretta

Charity Evonna

LILIEAE

Chayla Hope

LoConti

Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts

M.O.O.K.Y

E.Side4

RADDERALL

Esther Fitz

Ray Flanagan & The Mean Machines

GRVE

the Baker’s Basement

Hello! 3D

The Monday Program

Illest Villains

Wanyama

JD Eicher

Wynton Existing

“Brite has music for everyone, and every year strives to program a wide variety of genres so no matter where you are during the festival, you’re likely to hear something that interests you,” Hornack said.

Tickets are on sale now for $12 on the Brite Winter website. You can also get tickets for $17 at the door.

The schedule of bands will be announced in early February, according to the release.