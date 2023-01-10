CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Brite Winter music festival is returning to the West Bank of the Flats in February!

This year’s theme is “Anchors Away!” to celebrate Cleveland’s connection to the Cuyahoga River and the Great Lakes, according to a press release from Brite.

The festival will welcome Cleveland’s own Welshly Arms for a return headliner appearance along with 20 other local and regional bands to three stages on Saturday, February 25.

“The last time Welshly Arms played Brite, it was one of our coldest years ever. We’re ecstatic they’re returning to their hometown to rock the banks of the Cuyahoga!” said Emily Hornack, Executive Director of Brite Winter.

Tickets start at $10 in advance and $15 at the door with a $30 combo pack that includes a festival hat and koozie. There are also limited $75 Fluri’s Clubhouse tickets, which include access to a heated tent, upgraded restroom facilities and additional amenities. All tickets are available to purchase on the Brite Winter website.

There will also be immersive art installations across the event. A complete schedule of free and public workshops will be available on the Brite Winter website.

Bands preforming at Brite Winter include Welshly Arms, Signals Midwest, Fox Royale, Grumpy Plum, Skuff Micksun, Detention, Free Black!, Angela Perley, The Rosies, The Labra Brothers, Shoreline Funk All-Stars, Tobyraps, Indré, Big Pop, Simon & The Apparatus, Honey Pocket, Rubix Groove, Da Land Brass Band, Sadhu, Cellophane Janer and the School of Rock Headliners

“Our ability to shine and compensate the artists is dependent on the generous support of Cleveland foundations, community organizations, companies and individual donors,” continued Hornack. “Those who are looking to show their love and donate on a larger scale now have the Brite Backers option as a way to support the artists and fulfill Brite’s vision.”

More updates and announcements will be released on the Brite Winter website and its social media channels.