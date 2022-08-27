CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s the last time the wins and losses won’t count. The Cleveland Browns are hosting the Chicago Bears in the final preseason game of the season.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Late this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Jacoby Brissett would be starting Saturday night’s game.

He’ll face another familiar face. Former Buckeye Justin Fields is expected to get the start for the Bears.

We’ll bring you live blog updates from the game as it happens here.

Browns not expected to play due to injury

#12 WR Michael Woods II (hamstring)

#17 WR Daylen Baldwin (concussion)

#33 S Ronnie Harrison (hamstring)

#38 CB A.J. Green (hip)

#69 DE Chase Winovich (hamstring)

What’s at stake

Jacoby Brissett hasn’t started an NFL game since September of 2021, so it will be the first time Browns fans will see what to expect for the first 11 games this season. We’re also likely to see backup quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen making their claim for the #2 spot.

Also, the Browns have to cut their roster to 53 by Aug. 30. Which means some of the players who may be on the field tonight are getting their last chance to prove they deserve a spot on the roster.

That also means around the NFL, there are still plenty of potential trades.