ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Rocky River is alerting drivers about a bridge closure happening early next week.

According to city officials, starting around 9 a.m. Monday, the bridge over I-90 on Lakeview Road will be closed.

The repairs are expected to take about five hours to complete. Drivers should avoid that area during the closure.

Once repairs are done, the bridge will be back up to traffic in both directions.