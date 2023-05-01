FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WJW) — Two young people’s new marriage was cut short when a suspected drunk driver rammed her vehicle into a golf cart, killing the bride and injuring the groom as they were leaving their reception Friday night, officials said.

The suspect, Jamie Lee Komoroski, was speeding well over the 25-miles-per-hour speed limit when the crash took place, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office told TV station WCSC in South Carolina.

The 34-year-old bride Samantha Miller was reported dead at the scene, the Charleston County Coroner told WCSC. Two others were also injured in the crash, along with the groom.

This photo provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in South Carolina, shows Jamie Lee Komoroski, on April 29, 2023. Komoroski is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. (Charleston County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A GoFundMe set up by Miller’s mother-in-law is hoping to raise money for groom Aric Hutchinson’s medical costs and a funeral for the bride. So far, the fund has raised more than double its goal.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,” Annette Hutchinson said in the GoFundMe writeup. “Aric has lost the love of his life.”

The Associated Press said 25-year-old Komoroski was charged with driving under the influence causing death and reckless vehicular homicide.