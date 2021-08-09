Bride killed by wrong-way driver on way home from her own wedding

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (WJW) — A woman heading home after her own wedding was killed in a wrong-way crash, and authorities say the driver at fault was driving under the influence.

According to a release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, 36, faces charges of automobile homicide, criminal negligence, DUI of alcohol/drugs, theft, failure to remain at an accident involving death, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and reckless driving.

According to the release, Angelica Jimenez, 26, was driving a Toyota Corolla north on I-15 at around 1:11 a.m. on Aug. 7. A silver Toyota pick-up driven by Gonzalez-Rea was traveling the wrong way on the highway and hit Jimenez’s car head-on.

Jimenez was killed.

(Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety) (Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety)

Authorities say Gonzalez-Rea and a passenger in the truck were helped out of their vehicle by a passerby. Gonzalez-Rea is then accused of stealing the passerby’s pick-up, but he was quickly found and arrested. The passenger of the pick-up fled on foot but later returned to the scene.

A 20-year-old female passenger who was in Jiminez’s car was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The release says Jimenez’s family was notified of what happened at the scene of the crash, as they were in the area when it happened.

Troopers say impairment is being investigated as the cause of the crash.