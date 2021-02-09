Bride, Groom and Zoom! Meet frontline worker, fiance who will marry on Fox 8 News in the Morning

**For a sneak peek of plans for the couple’s flowers, watch the video below.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The wait is over!

We’ve chosen our winning couple who will get married via Zoom on Fox 8 News in the morning this week.

**Fox 8’s Wayne Dawsom will officiate the wedding for the couple and their guests from all over the world on Friday**

Meet Adam Haas and Amy Fixel. The happy couple met around Valentine’s Day three years ago in Crocker Park after meeting on an online dating app.

Haas proposed to Fixel by the Christmas tree in Crocker Park on Dec. 4.

Haas submitted the winning entry.











Haas said he is a full-time CAT scan technologist for the Cleveland Clinic and has been working the frontlines during the pandemic, something he said has been extremely difficult.

He wrote: “Ever since the pandemic has started, the ER has been flooded with patients who are sick and the worst part is, there really isn’t any treatment. What makes my job so difficult is I see every COVID patient come into the Emergency Room, then, when they get admitted, I see them again when they come down for another CT intubated. It’s so hard to deal with and witness. I consider myself one of the lucky ones who has not contracted the virus.”

Fixel works at a local law firm and was lucky enough to keep her job when coronavirus hit.

Haas said in his entry that it’s been stressful and scary isolating themselves from friends and family during the pandemic. When he proposed, he said it cheered everyone up.

“The reaction by my family and friends was nothing less than spectacular,” he said in his entry. “While I was unable to see any of them in person. The amount of “thanks” I received along with congratulations was amazing. Everyone was so happy I proposed to give them a little cheer in 2020.”

He is especially excited about including Amy’s grandmother, who had a stroke last year.

“She is recovering nicely but, much like everyone else, is stuck inside doing her rehab exercises, not able to see any of her loved ones,” he said.

Congratulations to the happy couple and their family!

Stay tuned to Fox 8 News and Fox8.com throughout the week for special previews on what you can expect during the special day.