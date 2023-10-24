*Attached video: Celebrities from Ohio

(WJW) – Singer Brian McKnight spoke up about his recent name change in an Instagram post made Saturday.

Brian McKnight’s new full name is Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr., matching his 9-month-old son’s name, Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr.

McKnight took to Instagram to announce not only the name change, but also his most recent album, “MCKNIGHTtime LULLABIES.”

The Instagram post features the album cover with the caption, “So proud to introduce our son 🤍BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA JR. 🤍 to the world with the release of my new album lovingly created for him. JR. because I am also proud to officially announce that I have legally changed my name to exactly match my legacy. My legal name is now BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA MCKNIGHT SR. ‘MCKNIGHTtime LULLABIES’ the songs of a father to his namesake available now!”

According to McKnight’s Instagram bio, he is the husband of Leilani McKnight and the father of Julia, Jack, Kekoa Matteo and Brian Kainoa Makoa.

McKnight also has three other biological children, Brian Jr. and Niko with ex-wife Julie McKnight, and Briana McKnight from a previous relationship, according to PEOPLE.