Brian Laundrie’s father joins search at Florida preserve

NORTH PORT, Florida (WJW) – Brian Laundrie’s father, Christopher, arrived at a Florida preserve Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. to join the search for his son.
Christopher Laundrie’s attorney said Wednesday that the dad would be helping law enforcement on scene at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, an area adjacent to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, where law enforcement has been searching for Brian Laundrie for several weeks, based on information from Laundrie’s parents.
Laundrie is the sole person of interest in the Gabby Petito case.
There is a warrant for his arrest on a charge of credit card fraud.
FOX News reporters verified Christopher Laundrie’s arrival at the scene of the search, where he joined North Port police.
Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11, more than a week and a half after Brian Laundrie returned to Florida without her in her vehicle on September 1.
Her body was found on September 19.
Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on September 14 and recently changed their story to say they last saw him on September 13 when he left to go hiking at the preserve.
The Laundries’ attorney said Thursday in an interview on FOX News that he believes Brian is still in the preserve.
No one has been charged in Petito’s death. Her cause of death has not been released.