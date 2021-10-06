Brian Laundrie’s father joining search for his son: Family lawyer

Related Video: The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family gives an update on when he left home

(WJW) – The father of fugitive Brian Laundrie is reportedly going to join the search for his son in the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve in Florida, according to their family’s attorney.

Attorney Steve Bertolino told FOX News that Christopher Laundrie was asked to help law enforcement look for Brian at the preserve.

He was originally supposed to join the search on Wednesday, but Bertolino said his participation was postponed.

“Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be,” Bertolino told FOX News.

Investigators have been searching for Brian, who was reported missing on Sept. 17 – more than two weeks after police say he returned home to North Port alone from a cross-country trip he had been on with his fiancée Gabby Petito.

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Brian on Sept. 23 following a federal grand jury indictment for use of unauthorized access devices after Petito’s death.

Bertolino alleges that Brian stole Petito’s credit card and used it to get home.