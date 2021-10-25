Brian Laundrie’s family will not hold funeral

Editor’s note: The video above is about Ohio’s strangulation laws.

(WJW) – The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family says the family will not hold a funeral service.

Laundrie is the sole person of interest in the strangulation death of his fiancé Gabby Petito.

His partial remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, October 20.

His family had reported him missing on September 14.

Attorney Steve Bertolino told PEOPLE that Laundrie will be cremated after they are returned from an anthropologist.

Medical examiners could not determine his cause of death.

Laundrie’s autopsy came back inconclusive.

Sources told NewNation searchers found a partial skull and bones.

A forensic anthropologist is used in cases where the cause of death is unclear, to determine how a person died and how long ago a person died.