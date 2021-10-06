Brian Laundrie stole Petito’s credit card, used it to get home alone, says family attorney

(WJW) — The lawyer for the family of Gabby Petito Tuesday alleged that Brian Laundrie stole her credit card and used it to get home alone from their road trip across the country.

Richard Stafford added that Laundrie then used it to “run from the police.” Stafford and the Petito family spoke Tuesday on the “Dr. Phil” show.

“That’s going to show a lot what he was thinking back then,” Stafford said of the alleged theft.

A federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming alleges Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. It does not say who the card belonged to.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Petito’s body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, but authorities in Wyoming haven’t disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results.

Investigators have been searching for Laundrie, who was reported missing on Sept. 17.