Brian Laundrie reportedly purchased burner phone day of disappearance, FBI investigating

NORTH PORT, Florida (WJW) — The investigation into Brian Laundrie‘s disappearance in Florida continues with the FBI looking into a potential burner phone he may have purchased.

Federal agents were reportedly seen at an AT&T store near Laundrie’s family home in North Port, sources told TMZ, taking surveillance footage when they left.

TMZ said the man, wanted by police after his fiancé was found dead in Wyoming, was seen going to the store with an older woman on Sept. 14, the day Laundrie’s parents told authorities they last saw their son.

The Laundrie family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, did confirm to TMZ that a new phone was indeed purchased, but that they believe that’s the phone left behind that the FBI already has. Law enforcement did not respond to comment, TMZ said.

Earlier Wednesday, Duane Lee Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, who got into the search for Laundrie over the weekend, said he feels close to finding missing man.

“The search now is really on,” Chapman said. “The search has just begun.”