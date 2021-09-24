Brian Laundrie left behind wallet, cell phone before disappearing, family attorney says

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

(WJW / AP) – The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family says Laundrie left home without his wallet and cell phone on Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to reports from NewsNation.

Attorney Steven Bertolino also told NewsNation reporter Brian Entin that Laundrie’s parents were worried he might hurt himself.

This news comes to light as investigators wrap up another day of searching for Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.

The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest Thursday with bank card fraud, saying the 23-year-old made unauthorized withdrawals worth more than $1,000 after his fiancé, Gabby Petito, went missing.

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming after a search when her family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Laundrie is also wanted for questioning in Petito’s disappearance.

Petito and Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.