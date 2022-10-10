(WJW) — Reality TV personality NeNe Leakes said her 23-year-old son Brentt is recovering from congestive heart failure and a stroke he suffered two weeks ago.

Leakes, star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” took to Instagram Monday to update fans on the man’s condition. She said her son is “struggling with speaking.”

She said her family is “baffled” by his diagnosis, as the 23-year-old appeared otherwise healthy and doesn’t drink or do drugs.

“He’s really young for something like that to happen to him,” Leakes said in a series of Instagram stories.

“Brentt Facetimed me this morning. He’s in good spirits. We just are just shocked. Just shocked. … I thank all of you guys for your prayers.”

Doctors have run “a number of tests” on Brentt to determine the cause, Leakes said.

They wondered whether he contracted COVID-19, which has been known to cause cardiopulmonary issues even in asymptomatic cases. They told Leakes’ family they don’t suspect the man’s weight or stress levels to be underlying factors.

Leakes said her son was “very stressed out” in September, which marked the one-year anniversary of the death of his father, 66-year-old Gregg Leakes, who died in 2021 “after a long battle with cancer,” his publicist said.

“He was very close to his dad and he’s been super stressed out over it,” Leakes said. “Doctors seem to think that wasn’t the case.”

Leakes went on to explain she developed unexplained blood clots in her lungs years ago and said she now wonders whether Brentt could have been born with something that has “never showed up until now.”

“Keep Brentt in your prayers,” Leakes said.