(WJW) — The weekend isn’t a total washout! Cloudy but quiet start to your Saturday. Scattered showers will move back in this evening. Some heavier rain is possible Saturday night.

Lower rain chances on Sunday with some lake effect showers in the higher terrain of the snow belt.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with highs in the 50s all weekend.

By Monday morning many areas will get chilly with lows in the mid-30s and areas of frost.

Temps warm up significantly next week.

