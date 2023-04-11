(WJW) – It’ll be a quiet morning with temperatures in the mid-40s. A light jacket at the bus stop or heading to work will be just fine.

Mostly to partly sunny Tuesday with temperatures around 70 makes for a gorgeous day to be outdoors. Keep in mind, midday, it will be breezy.

If you’re headed to the Guardians game tonight, it’s probably the best day so far for a game. Temps are in the upper 60s at the first pitch. Long sleeves, jeans, and shades will be perfect.

The stretch of warmer and dry days continues. The next chance of rain is Saturday evening. The only areas of the US with rain over the next 3 days are the Pacific Northwest, southern Florida, and parts of New England.

Widely scattered with a chance of thunder this weekend. Following the rain, we will see colder temperatures next week.

Temperatures range from 5 to 25° ABOVE AVERAGE (57) through Sunday. It doesn’t get better than this for springtime in Northeast Ohio. Enjoy this stretch of dry, sun-filled, warmer days! We could reach 80° on Friday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes. The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring:

The long-range outlook shows a significant cool-down next week—flurries could develop!