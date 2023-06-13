(The above video is a previous story about how to avoid a little known airline tech fee)

CANTON , Ohio (WJW) — Breeze Airways announced “Summer Blockbuster” fares on four routes from Akron-Canton Airport.

The special rates start at $55 for one-way tickets purchased by June 19, 2023, and used for travel from July 5 through August 8, 2023.

“We know our guests will love creating their own adventures this summer and we can’t wait to be a part of their story,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a press release.

The low fares include flights to four destinations.

One-way flights to Charleston, South Carolina, start at $55.

Other cities include Orlando, Fla., for $59 one-way, Tampa, Fla., for $65 one-way, and Las Vegas for $114 one-way.

Doxey says Breeze offers its guests both bundled and ala carte options known as ‘Nice, Nicer and Nicest.’ The ‘Nicest’ bundle includes Breeze Ascent, two checked bags, and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze says it doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure.

Flights are now on sale at Fly Breeze and via the Breeze app.