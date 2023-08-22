**Find out more about Breeze Airways in the video above.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Summer is not over, yet for those looking ahead to fall, Breeze Airways is offering deals to get out of town.

The airline announced 30% off roundtrip flights booked out of Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) to six of its current destinations for Sept. 5 through Dec. 19.

Breeze Airways, which has come to the area airport in the last couple years, is involving the following locales in the deal:

Charleston, SC

Fort Myers, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Orlando, FL

Tampa, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

“Our 30% off ‘Take It Easy’ promotion is all about inspiring people to live their best lives by seeking out new experiences in our incredible destinations,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President said in a statement.

Budget airline, Breeze Airways, out of CAK.

To get the deal, which runs now through Thursday and applies to the base fare only, you must use the promo code YOUDOYOU at checkout. Find out more about flights right here.

Happy Travels.