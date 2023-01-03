Previously aired video: Breeze Airways has little-known tech fee; Here’s how to avoid it

(WJW) — If you have a bucket list of U.S. destinations to visit in 2023, Breeze Airways is making it a little easier on your wallet.

The airline is offering Akron-Canton Airport travelers opportunities to check off five popular bucket list destinations at very low fares.

Whether taking in live jazz music on Bourbon Street, hitting the Las Vegas Strip or lounging on the beach in Florida is your thing, you can grab the savings from Breeze’s January Bucket List promotion on sale through Jan. 5, with nonstop sale fares starting as low as $40 for travel from Jan. 11 through Feb. 14.

Tickets are available from Akron-Canton Airport to:

Charleston, SC starting from $40 one way

Las Vegas, NV starting from $99 one way

New Orleans, LA starting from $49 one way

Tampa, FL starting from $49 one way

West Palm Beach, FL starting from $55 one way

“With so many amazing destinations in Breeze’s network, what better way to start the new year than with a fun, affordable trip with added flexibility and ease,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “We’re excited to be giving everyone in Akron-Canton the chance to check some destinations off their 2023 travel bucket list.”

Upgrade your experience with three price bundles offered as ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’, and ‘Nicest,’ including adding a first-class seat and other ala carte options.

Breeze Airways says it ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

Read the fine print here.

Get your tickets here.