Breeze Airways cheaper flights to certain destination begin this weekend at Akron-Canton Airport

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Need to get away from the winter weather of Northeast Ohio?

The recent announcement from Breeze Airways about flights starting at $59 for a one-way ticket begins on Saturday.

These cheaper flights out of Akron Canton Airport to Palm Beach International Airport will now serve 4 destinations from Akron/Canton:
–       Charleston, SC
–       New Orleans, LA
–       Palm Beach, FL (2/19)
–       Tampa, FL

This is the latest addition to Breeze Airways destinations out of Akron Canton since launching in May.

