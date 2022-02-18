Breeze Airways cheaper flights to certain destination begin this weekend at Akron-Canton Airport

Related video: Hear more about the announcement from Breeze Airways when it was announced late last year

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Need to get away from the winter weather of Northeast Ohio?

The recent announcement from Breeze Airways about flights starting at $59 for a one-way ticket begins on Saturday.

These cheaper flights out of Akron Canton Airport to Palm Beach International Airport will now serve 4 destinations from Akron/Canton:

– Charleston, SC

– New Orleans, LA

– Palm Beach, FL (2/19)

– Tampa, FL

This is the latest addition to Breeze Airways destinations out of Akron Canton since launching in May.