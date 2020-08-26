Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District bus drivers adjusting to new COVID-19 safety guidelines

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — When longtime airline pilot Steve Michels retired, he traded one precious cargo for another, by becoming a school bus driver for the Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District.

When the new school year starts on Sept. 8, part of Michels’ job will be easing the fears of young students as they deal with COVID-19 guidelines.

“The big difference this year is obviously the mask, and I think that’s going to bring some anxiety to the kids, especially the younger kids, so the message you want to get across is not to worry, not to be anxious, it’s nothing to be afraid of, we’re here for you 100%,” says Michels.

The Brecksville-Broadview Heights superintendent says as a result of a staggered schedule to facilitate social distancing, only 50% of the in-class student population will be at each school in the district on any given day, and so there will be fewer children on the bus as well.

“All our students will be required to wear masks on the bus, there will be a maximum of two kids per seat if that is even necessary,” Superintendent Joelle Magyar tells Fox 8. “We have only about 40% of our kids this year that will be utilizing our transportation, so between that and the number of buses we have in our fleet, we may be able to space kids out even farther on the bus.”

It will be the job of each bus driver in the district to check the temperature of students before they get off the bus at school, and if a child has a high temperature, they will be immediately transported home. In addition to that duty, drivers will also have to sanitize their buses each day with an electrostatic sprayer, and wipe down high touch surfaces throughout the day.

“We have a very clear cut set of responsibilities and duties in this time period and hopefully going forward, we’ll maintain those even after the pandemic is over,” says Transportation Supervisor Heidi Means.

As for Steve Michels, he says he is taking the same approach to driving a school bus in the age of COVID-19, as he did flying a jetliner filled with passengers.

“Number one priority is the safety of the children and always the safety of the children, and with what’s happening with the COVID, we want to make sure we get them to school safely and healthy,” he says.

