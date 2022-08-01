BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Some local students will be heading back to school in a brand new building.

The Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District held a special ribbon cutting ceremony on its new elementary school Monday evening.

FOX 8 crews toured the new school, which includes features like an indoor slide, a central media center and an outdoor “Ninja Warrior” course for kids.

“It was really important for us that when you walk in, immediately you know you’re in an elementary school and the building was built for little kids,” said Superintendent Joelle Magyar. “It is the only elementary school in the state of Ohio that is tied to a fieldhouse… so our kids get to have this physical education experience that’s going to be out of this world.”

The new building also puts a large emphasis on security features to keep students and staff safe.

Guided public tours of the building on Oakes Road will be taking place over the next two weeks. You can sign up for a tour here.