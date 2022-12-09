Broadview Heights, Ohio (WJW) — Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools has confirmed in a statement to high school parents that a student was taken into custody Wednesday after a potential threat was made.

According to a sent to parents from Superintendent Joelle Magyar Wednesday, the threat included a list of student names, whose families were immediately notified about the threat.

The statement said the student was taken into custody by the Broadview Heights Police Department before the start of the school day.

Magyar said in the statement there was an added public safety presence throughout the school day Wednesday, which will continue throughout the week.

The suspect is not on campus and does not have access to enter and of the district facilities, the statement said.

“District leaders and public safety officials have determined all campuses in the district to be safe and secure,” Magyar said in the statement. “The BBHCSD treats these matters with the utmost seriousness and will respond in the most timely manner possible.”