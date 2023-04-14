BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School was dismissed at 9 a.m. Friday due to a violent threat.

“While the alleged threat for violence has not been substantiated, building leaders believe that safety is a priority and that the productivity of the school day has been compromised,” reads a Friday morning Facebook post. “The BBHCSD is acting out of an abundance of caution, in order to keep everyone safe.”

The staggered release was supervised by Broadview Heights police, according to the post. Student drivers were released first, then bused students were sent home grade by grade.

The district’s middle and elementary schools will remain open.

“Students and staff there have been determined to be safe and secure by our public safety team, as the alleged threat was focused at the High School,” reads a Friday tweet from the district.