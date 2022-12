CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Dreaming of a swim up bar, waterslide tower and wave pool for Christmas? Your wish isn’t too far off.

Plans are underway for a waterpark at Hall of Fame Village in Canton. The groundbreaking ceremony takes place on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The museum at 2101 Hall of Fame Way will be home to the 147,000 sq. ft. football-themed indoor waterpark.

The Hall of Fame Village has over 100 acres of dining, shopping and entertainment.