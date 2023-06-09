(WJW) — “Breaking Bad” actor Mike Batayeh has passed away at the age of 52.

Fox News Digital reports his manager confirmed he suffered a heart attack in his sleep.

In a statement to TMZ, his family said he will be greatly missed, remembering “his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

He acted in three episodes of “Breaking Bad” back in 2011. Batayeh also appeared in shows including “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Sleeper Cell.”

According to his obituary, his funeral is set for June 17. Family asks for donations providing recreation to the Southwest Detroit youth. It went on to say:

“Mike was always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges.”