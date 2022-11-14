(WJW) — Twenty-six years ago, we were cleaning up from the biggest lake effect snow event on-record in Northern Ohio!

Below is a look at the most recent snowfall totals from the past weekend, courtesy of National Weather Service-trained spotters. The amounts were in-line with our initial forecast.

You’ll need the winter gear for the Tuesday morning commute, but temperatures will be a degree or so warmer Tuesday afternoon. It will still be chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but with breaks of sunshine through the day and calm winds.

Locate your winter gear — you’re going to need it in the week ahead.

We’re watching for another potential wintry mix mid week as a panhandle low from the southwest brings a wintry mix Tuesday evening and into the night/early Wednesday.

Another round of lake effect snow showers are expected Thursday, with light accumulations.

Stay tuned for any updates with this next system.

Temperatures will continue well below normal into the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: