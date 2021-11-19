Brawl breaks out after local college bowl game that leaves player, bystander injured

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s called the Cuyahoga Gold Bowl.

John Carroll University Blue Streaks versus the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets.

John Carroll squeaks out a last second victory 29-28 after Baldwin Wallace loses a big lead.

The whole game was contentious, not just on the field but in the stands….as BW students taunted and allegedly threw things at the JCU players.

So when John Carroll won…the players ran over to the where fans were stacked in the endzone and, well this happened.

On video released by the Berea Police Department you can see a fan runs over to the celebrating JCU team and the fight starts…..BW players also run over and there is a melee as groups of fans and players from both teams push shove and punch each other.

One John Carroll player police say his it in the head and is knocked to the ground. As coaches and security try to break up the fight someone begins throwing helmets from JCU players.

Police say a woman was hit in the arm by one of the helmets and was treated by EMS

After a few minutes the teams are parted and so are the fans….but the John Carroll player is still down on the field being treated by EMS

Police say that player suffered a concussion, and his face was bruised but he is expected to recover.

Both John Carroll and Baldwin Wallace say they are fully cooperating with Berea police as they investigate the matter and express regret that things got out of hand.

In a statement Baldwin Wallace says in part:

“…Baldwin Wallace offers genuine concern for the injured fan and player. We expect every member of our community to uphold and represent BW values. Good sportsmanship and restraint are expected of all Yellow Jacket student-athletes and students, regardless of any provocation by an opposing team…. “

John Carroll’s Senior Director of athletics Michelle Morgan said in a statement that their school is also helping with the investigation. In a statement, she says in part…

“…John Carroll University’s leadership team and football coaching staff are working together to ensure that all of our student athletes learn from this situation. This is a teachable moment for our student athletes that reinforces the importance of sportsmanship, and the necessary balance between emotion and action….”

Right now, Berea police are still investigating and are determining charges if any will be filed in this case.