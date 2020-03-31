‘Bravery, courage, sacrifice’: Photo shows health care workers on plane to NY to serve in coronavirus outbreak

ATLANTA (WJW) — A Southwest Airlines employee captured a photo of more than a dozen healthcare professionals from Atlanta flying to New York to help in the coronavirus outbreak.

New York is currently one of the biggest hot spots in the country for the virus.

Southwest Airlines shared the photo Monday. The caption said in part:

“More than a dozen healthcare professionals from Atlanta answered the call this past Friday evening to serve in New York. This photo embodies it all: bravery, courage, and sacrifice. If it were easy, everyone would do it, but we know that is not the case. Thankfully, this group and countless others do it each day, and for that we are forever grateful and in their debt. So to all the first responders, medical professionals, healthcare workers, and anyone else on the front lines today and every day to keep us safe, thank you.”