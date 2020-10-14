Bratenahl pursuit ends in crash; search for suspects underway

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) – Bratenahl police are searching for a suspect or suspects Wednesday who drove away from officers attempting to make a traffic stop.

Officers pursued the vehicle as it traveled at a high rate of speed.

The car flipped on I-90 westbound at Dead Man’s curve around 4:20 a.m.

When police got to the vehicle, it was empty.

Police are using a K-9 to track the suspects.

