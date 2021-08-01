Bratenahl police: Suspect arrested after barricading, stabbing victim

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police say he stabbed a man and then barricaded themselves in an apartment.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to a call about a possible stabbing in the 500 block of E. 140th Street, according to a Bratenahl Police Department Facebook post.

The post says SWAT Team negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender before being taken to Cuyahoga County jail.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect will be charged with felonious assault in Cleveland Municipal Court, police say.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral