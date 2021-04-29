Bratenahl police officer injured when vehicle hits cruiser on I-90

BRATENAHL, Ohio — (WJW) — A Bratenahl police cruiser was struck in the westbound lanes of I-90 Thursday afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an officer was at the scene for a section of standing water to let drivers know to avoid the area.
During that time, a car struck the cruiser; the officer was in the vehicle at the time it was struck, the highway patrol told FOX 8.
According to Cleveland EMS, the officer was taken to the hospital “in serious condition.”
No other injuries were reported.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.