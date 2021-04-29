Bratenahl police officer injured when vehicle hits cruiser on I-90

BRATENAHL, Ohio — (WJW) — A Bratenahl police cruiser was struck in the westbound lanes of I-90 Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an officer was at the scene for a section of standing water to let drivers know to avoid the area.

During that time, a car struck the cruiser; the officer was in the vehicle at the time it was struck, the highway patrol told FOX 8.

Bratenahl officer injured in I-90 crash (image courtesy: ODOT)

According to Cleveland EMS, the officer was taken to the hospital “in serious condition.”

No other injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.