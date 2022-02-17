Brandywine ski resort closed due to flooding concerns

**In the video, above, see flooding in Vermilion**

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Brandywine ski resort will not open Thursday due to flooding concerns.

The ski resort, which would usually open at 4 p.m., will not be open for business as it “cannot operate in a safe manner,” due to weather, the resort said.

At this time, Brandywine is expected to be open Friday.

Boston Mills, meanwhile, was already set to close for the day at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Flood warnings and watches remain in effect for several areas in Northeast Ohio.