Brandywine, Alpine Valley resorts finally announce opening dates

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local skiers and snowboarders alike have waited patiently for weather to turn in their favor this season. And with temps dipping and snow blowing, two more nearby resorts are opening up this week.

Brandywine and Alpine Valley join Boston Mills, which opened last week, in getting local snow enthusiasts on the slopes. But don’t expect all runs and lifts to be open just yet.

Alpine Valley, located in Chesterland, is opening Friday at 3:30 p.m. Then going from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Brandywine, located in Sagamore Hills about a mile from Boston Mills, is also opening Friday but at 4 p.m. Then Saturday and Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boston Mills continues to be open Monday through Thursday of this week 3:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. The weekend hours are the same as Brandywine’s.

Next week, however, starting on Jan. 17, times change. Boston Mills is closed Monday and Tuesday, open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and sticking with the same times for Friday-Sunday. Brandywine will be open 4 p.m-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and the same 9 a.m. -5 p.m. as Boston Mills on the weekends.

“Our goal is to ensure that skiers and riders have an option at BMBW seven days a week,” the company in a Facebook post. “We’ll aim to extend our hours based on staffing levels as we continue to hire.”

Alpine Valley is continuing at be open on the weekends only.

The crowd-pleasing Polar Blast Snow Tubing Park near Brandywine has no opening date at this time.

All three resorts are now owned by Vail Resorts.