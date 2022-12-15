** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

(WJW) — Three Northeast Ohio ski resorts have pushed back their opening days.

Alpine Valley, Boston Mills and Brandywine were initially scheduled to open this Friday, Dec. 16. But the opening day for both resorts has been delayed due to weather, a spokesperson told FOX 8.

“Temps look very favorable to make snow, and our team is ready to seize every opportunity,” spokesperson Pamela Hoye wrote in an email.

The new opening day has yet to be announced.

In the off-season, the resorts’ Colorado-based owner Vail Resorts put $5 million into new ski lifts at Boston Mills and Brandywine that double their carrying capacity, FOX 8 News reported.

“So that means more time on the snow, less time in lines really going to increase the experience you have at these resorts because they are our main lifts,” spokesperson Jake Campbell told FOX 8 last month.