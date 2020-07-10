Brady’s K9 Fund donates protective vest to K9 officer with Strongsville Police Department

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — K9 Tito with the Strongsville Police Department now has a protective vest thanks to a generous resident named Brady.

The 10-year-old boy is Founder and CEO of Brady’s K9 Fund. To date, his non-profit organization has vested 250 K9 officers.

On Monday, Brady presented the vest to K9 Tito and his handler in a special ceremony.

Courtesy of Strongsville Police Department

Courtesy of Strongsville Police Department

“We are very thankful for Brady and his family for their tireless work providing K9 officers, including Tito, with this needed protection,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Those interested in helping Brady’s cause can visit: www.bradysk9fund.com.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: